Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 33.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,069,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 265,773 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 48.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 615,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 200,199 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,384,000.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th.

About Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying common stocks and income producing convertible securities.

