National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,397 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $138.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $152.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,397 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/vanguard-growth-etf-vug-is-national-asset-management-inc-s-8th-largest-position-updated-updated.html.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.