Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 178.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,041 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $121.45 and a one year high of $151.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4953 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/vanguard-industrials-etf-vis-shares-bought-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-updated.html.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.