Glovista Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF (VCIT)

Glovista Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF worth $15,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,445,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,463 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,650,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,053 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,644,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,479,000 after acquiring an additional 729,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,624,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after acquiring an additional 585,228 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after acquiring an additional 74,160 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF stock opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $88.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2703 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

