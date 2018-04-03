Vanguard Lg Term Govt Bd ETF (VGLT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Lg Term Govt Bd ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Vanguard Lg Term Govt Bd ETF worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Lg Term Govt Bd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Lg Term Govt Bd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Lg Term Govt Bd ETF by 694.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Lg Term Govt Bd ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Lg Term Govt Bd ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Lg Term Govt Bd ETF stock opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Lg Term Govt Bd ETF has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $79.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1746 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Lg Term Govt Bd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

Vanguard Lg Term Govt Bd ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

