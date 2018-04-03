Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,485,533. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

