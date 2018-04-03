Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $12.77 Million Position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 209,645,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,645,000 after buying an additional 204,889,726 shares in the last quarter. P Solve Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $588,351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,816,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,154,000 after buying an additional 8,533,789 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,090,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,435,000 after buying an additional 6,577,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,930,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,046,000 after buying an additional 4,960,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a $0.1615 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 26th.

