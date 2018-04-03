Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Plans Special Dividend of $0.02

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) declared a special dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0192 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $82.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

