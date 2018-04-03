Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $449,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,266,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,698,000 after acquiring an additional 360,752 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,679,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $79.14 and a 12-month high of $82.71.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0192 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

