Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 306,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,729,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 664.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 87,790 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $132.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.55 and a 1-year high of $146.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/vanguard-total-stock-market-etf-vti-stake-raised-by-fort-point-capital-partners-llc-updated-updated.html.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.