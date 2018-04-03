Vanguard Total World Stock (NYSEARCA:VT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2573 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 257,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,483. Vanguard Total World Stock has a 52 week low of $64.47 and a 52 week high of $79.74.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock (NYSEARCA:VT) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WARNING: “Vanguard Total World Stock to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (VT)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/vanguard-total-world-stock-vt-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-26-updated.html.

About Vanguard Total World Stock

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.