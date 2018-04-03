Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Vantage Investment Advisors LLC

Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Vantage Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,709,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,614,000 after buying an additional 11,972,070 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6,109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,147,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $273,977,000 after buying an additional 8,016,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,120,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,021,378,000 after buying an additional 7,411,891 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,528,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $423,475,000 after buying an additional 4,577,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,415,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,314,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,281,424. The firm has a market cap of $206,623.34, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.95%.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $940,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $625,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.93 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, February 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cisco Systems to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

