TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,471 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Varian Medical Systems worth $27,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 35.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 50.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 229.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 816,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,899 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 181.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $884,204.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $166,677.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,161.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,568 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,313 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Barrington Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.11. 42,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,197.98, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.82. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $87.49 and a one year high of $130.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.96 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

