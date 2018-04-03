Varonis Systems (VRNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.15.

Shares of VRNS traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.80. 245,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,044. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,711.37, a PE ratio of -123.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $1,987,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $43,908.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,504 shares of company stock worth $14,818,653. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 327.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides a solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The Company’s products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, Interface Data Unit Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine, DatAnywhere and DatAnswers. Its platform allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and migrate volumes of unstructured data.

