Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 17th. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities downgraded Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Chardan Capital downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray downgraded Vascular Biogenics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

Vascular Biogenics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 502,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -1.67. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter. analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 339.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

