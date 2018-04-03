Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 39,375 Shares of AT&T (T)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,622,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $63,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Hays Advisory LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hays Advisory LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 34,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,820,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,184,000 after buying an additional 899,290 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

NYSE:T opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218,855.36, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John Donovan purchased 27,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,477.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

