Vault Coin Trading Down 53% This Week (CRYPTO:VLTC)

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Vault Coin has a total market capitalization of $2,241.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vault Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last week, Vault Coin has traded down 53% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00063764 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000400 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000890 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Vault Coin Profile

Vault Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. Vault Coin’s official website is vltcoin.org. Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vault Coin

Vault Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Vault Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vault Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vault Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

