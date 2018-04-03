VeChain (CRYPTO:VEN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VEN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00038791 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, EtherDelta and Lbank. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $87.59 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003161 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00712822 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00176791 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030313 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00178444 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 873,378,637 coins and its circulating supply is 524,770,505 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.com. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain is a blockchain decentralized for products and information, building a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the blockchain technology. “

VeChain Coin Trading

VeChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Gate.io, COSS, Liqui, HitBTC, Lbank, BigONE, EtherDelta, Kucoin, Binance and Huobi. It is not currently possible to buy VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

