Vector Group (VGR) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Vector Group stock opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.83. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2,739.71, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the third quarter worth $1,010,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vector Group by 58.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vector Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vector Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vector Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects.

