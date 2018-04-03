Verge Achieves Market Cap of $1.00 Billion (CRYPTO:XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinhouse, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Binance. Verge has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $365.62 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded up 65.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.01813600 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007511 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015517 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003049 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022974 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 14,791,517,380 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit, Coinhouse, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Binance, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

