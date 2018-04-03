Verge Price Reaches $0.0660 (CRYPTO:XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 45.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 53.6% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $975.85 million and $220.07 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0660 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Coinhouse, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.01750350 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007415 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015408 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00028143 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002767 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 14,790,108,732 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coinhouse, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Binance, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

