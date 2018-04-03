VeriCoin (VRC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $393,467.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and approximately $393,467.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00006605 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, CoinEgg and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 30,900,247 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC is designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoS phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase is designed to finish after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoS interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoS. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoS interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Poloniex and Bleutrade. It is not currently possible to buy VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

