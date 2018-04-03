VeriFone (PAY) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriFone in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of VeriFone from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VeriFone in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriFone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of VeriFone in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriFone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Get VeriFone alerts:

PAY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.14. 2,313,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,519. VeriFone has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $1,697.21, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). VeriFone had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that VeriFone will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriFone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of VeriFone during the third quarter worth $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriFone during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriFone during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriFone during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of VeriFone during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/verifone-pay-cut-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

About VeriFone

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

Receive News & Ratings for VeriFone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriFone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.