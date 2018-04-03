Verify (CRYPTO:CRED) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,546.00

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Verify token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta and Token Store. Verify has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $5,546.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verify has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00710046 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183039 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029332 BTC.

Verify Token Profile

Verify’s launch date was December 5th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,308,864 tokens. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verify’s official website is verify.as. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verify is a distributed reputation protocol built for eCommerce. It monitors and continually updates the reputation of the various parties involved in a transaction. This results in a public, provably valid reputation record for buyers and sellers as rated by their counterparties. Finally, this reputation data is used in various ways to incentivize reputed sellers and buyers to continue using the Verify protocol. CRED is an ECR20 token used within the Verify platform. “

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, YoBit and Token Store. It is not currently possible to purchase Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

