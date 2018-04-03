Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.64 Million Holdings in Verint Systems (VRNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Verint Systems worth $24,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 447,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 107,488 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,142,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,158,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after acquiring an additional 188,644 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $21,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,719.42, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $318.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance.

