Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Holdings Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on Verisign to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $115.74 on Tuesday. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $127.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,514.61, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.93 million. Verisign had a net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. Verisign’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisign declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $586.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign, Inc is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS).

