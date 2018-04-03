Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stake Lowered by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 496,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,423,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 636.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 72,551 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 316,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after buying an additional 34,566 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,714,000 after purchasing an additional 222,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC stock opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,984.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Ava Harter sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $92,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnaud Genis sold 59,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,841,874.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

WARNING: “Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stake Lowered by Verition Fund Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/verition-fund-management-llc-has-281000-holdings-in-owens-corning-oc-updated.html.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.