Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Position Trimmed by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998,965 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 355,663 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 650,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 184,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 181,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 105,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $109,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Dentino sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,774 shares of company stock worth $27,139,268. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $103.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Shares of MOH opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4,848.64, a P/E ratio of 140.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $93.98.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other, which includes its Pathways Health and Community Support LLC (Pathways) business.

