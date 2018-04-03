Verition Fund Management LLC Has $800,000 Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (REG)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 104.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group set a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $67.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,073.46, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.42). Regency Centers had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $257.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Chaim Katzman sold 47,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $3,037,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryce Blair purchased 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $99,992.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,842 shares in the company, valued at $623,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,347,072 shares of company stock valued at $139,128,434. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

