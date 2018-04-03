Verition Fund Management LLC Has $884,000 Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 148.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,322 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 14,921,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,505,000 after purchasing an additional 315,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,882,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,895,000 after purchasing an additional 855,620 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,771,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 109,774 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,359,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,491 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,423.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. Paramount Group Inc has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Paramount Group had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $180.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning, operating, managing, acquiring and redeveloping Class A office properties in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, District of Columbia (DC) and San Francisco. The Company conducts its business through, and substantially all its interests in properties and investments are held by, Paramount Group Operating Partnership LP (the Operating Partnership).

