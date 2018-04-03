Verition Fund Management LLC Has $896,000 Holdings in Allstate (ALL)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in Allstate (NYSE:ALL) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33,602.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Allstate has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Allstate will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allstate from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 price target on Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

