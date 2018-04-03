Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,973 Regal Beloit (RBC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,044,000 after buying an additional 173,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,311,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,499,000 after buying an additional 67,830 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 705,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,040,000 after buying an additional 63,157 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 543,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,644,000 after buying an additional 310,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 500,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Regal Beloit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

NYSE:RBC opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,250.78, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.21. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.65 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

