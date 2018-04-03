Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $811,000 in TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,878,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,884,000 after acquiring an additional 473,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,003,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,999,000 after acquiring an additional 570,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,156,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,103,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,069,000 after acquiring an additional 267,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,192,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $33,605.28, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 17,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $967,849.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,234.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

