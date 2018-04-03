Veritone (VERI) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Veritone earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.6630410895442 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Veritone has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $225.82 and a PE ratio of -3.06.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 158.62% and a negative net margin of 413.52%. The company had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Veritone will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Veritone in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Veritone from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter F. Collins purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc is a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The Company’s platform unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform unstructured audio and video data and analyze it in conjunction with structured data in a seamless, automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

