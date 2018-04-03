VeriumReserve Tops One Day Volume of $20,018.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for $2.15 or 0.00029028 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $20,018.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.01794630 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007356 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015402 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00026664 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001066 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 1,560,658 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verium is a cryptocurrency created by the developers of Vericoin. Together, these two coins (Verium and Vericoin) create a “system” in which Vericoin acts as currency, due to its cheap transaction fees and faster block times, while Verium acts as a store of value due to its higher fees and slower blocktimes that dis-incentivize spending. Verium uses the Proof of Work Time consensus protocol that has variable block times to increases blockchain performance and security. PoWT also allows mining to be GPU and ASIC resistant. “

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

