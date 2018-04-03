Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) and Vertex Energy (VTNR) Financial Survey

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) and Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Vertex Energy has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Emissions Solutions has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertex Energy and Advanced Emissions Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Energy $145.50 million 0.26 -$8.43 million ($0.36) -3.19 Advanced Emissions Solutions $35.69 million 6.66 $27.87 million $1.56 7.34

Advanced Emissions Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertex Energy. Vertex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Emissions Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Advanced Emissions Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vertex Energy does not pay a dividend. Advanced Emissions Solutions pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Vertex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Vertex Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex Energy and Advanced Emissions Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Energy -5.80% -26.89% -10.23% Advanced Emissions Solutions 78.09% 43.88% 36.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vertex Energy and Advanced Emissions Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Advanced Emissions Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vertex Energy currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.04%. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.94%. Given Advanced Emissions Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Emissions Solutions is more favorable than Vertex Energy.

Summary

Advanced Emissions Solutions beats Vertex Energy on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc., an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in 13 states, primarily in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest Region of the United States. It operates in three divisions: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. The Black Oil division collects and purchases used motor oil directly from third-party generators; aggregates used motor oil from a network of local and regional collectors; and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners. The Refining and Marketing division gathers hydrocarbon streams in the form of petroleum distillates, transmix, and other chemical products that are purchased from pipeline operators, refineries, chemical processing facilities, and third-party providers; and sells end products, such as gasoline blendstock, pygas, and fuel oil cutter stock to oil companies or to petroleum trading and blending companies. The Recovery division generates solutions for the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams; and provides dismantling, demolition, decommission, and marine salvage services, as well as owns and operates a fleet of trucks and other vehicles used for shipping and handling equipment and scrap materials. Vertex Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc. (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC. ADA holds a 42.5% controlling interest in Clean Coal Solutions, LLC. It operates in three segments: Refined coal (RC), Emission control (EC) and CO2 capture (CC). ADA is a supplier of mercury control equipment and services to the EC markets. It also offers dry sorbent injection systems (DSI) to control SO2 and acid gases. Products, such as the Company’s CyCleanTM and M-45TM technologies, its pre-combustion coal treatment processes that provide electric power generators mercury emission control. In September 2012, it acquired the assets of Bulk Conveyor Specialist Inc. and Bulk Conveyor Services, Inc.

