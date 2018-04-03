BB&T Securities LLC Has $11.58 Million Stake in VF Co. (VFC)

BB&T Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of VF Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,242 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in VF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 78,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its stake in VF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in VF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in VF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 83,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VF from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

Shares of VFC opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29,402.69, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. VF Co. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $84.38.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that VF Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 61.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BB&T Securities LLC Has $11.58 Million Stake in VF Co. (VFC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/vf-corp-vfc-stake-decreased-by-bbt-securities-llc-updated-updated.html.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.