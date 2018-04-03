Viacom (VIAB) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Viacom earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.445276394835 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

VIAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Viacom in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie cut shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Viacom from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.73.

Shares of VIAB stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,751,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Viacom has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $12,496.71, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Viacom had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Viacom’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Viacom will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Viacom’s payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

