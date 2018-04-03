VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

VICI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,668. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.09 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

In other news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 26,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth J. Kuick acquired 3,750 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 62,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,000 in the last 90 days.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. It operates through two segments: real property business and golf course business. The real property business segment consists of leased real property.

