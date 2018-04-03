VICI Properties Inc Plans Special Dividend of $0.16 (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) announced a special dividend on Friday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

VICI stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 42.97 and a quick ratio of 42.97. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.09 million. equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VICI Properties news, insider Kenneth J. Kuick bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak bought 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 62,450 shares of company stock worth $1,249,000 in the last three months.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Union Gaming Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/vici-properties-inc-vici-to-issue-special-dividend-of-0-16-on-april-13th-updated.html.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. It operates through two segments: real property business and golf course business. The real property business segment consists of leased real property.

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.