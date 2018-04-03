Insider Selling: Vicon Industries, Inc. (VII) Major Shareholder Sells 48,013 Shares of Stock

Vicon Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) major shareholder Anita G. Zucker sold 48,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $18,725.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN VII opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Vicon Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

Vicon Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Vicon Industries had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 162.39%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

About Vicon Industries

Vicon Industries, Inc designs, develops, assembles, and markets video management systems and system components for use in security, surveillance, safety, and communication applications worldwide. The company's product line comprises various video system elements, including cameras for image capture and stand-alone network video management system software, as well as various video recording, storage, management, and output devices and peripherals; analog, digital, and high definition megapixel cameras for fixed and robotic positioning applications; and other video system components, such as video encoders decoders and monitors, camera lenses, housings and mounts, matrix video switchers and controls, and various video transmission devices.

