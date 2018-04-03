Victrex (VCT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,320 ($18.24) to GBX 1,380 ($19.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($30.40) price target on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($35.23) price target (up previously from GBX 2,300 ($31.78)) on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($33.16) price target on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,250 ($31.09) to GBX 2,580 ($35.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,297.09 ($31.74).

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,568 ($35.48) on Tuesday. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,826 ($25.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,772 ($38.30).

About Victrex

Victrex plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of various polymers. The Company’s operating segments include Industrial (Victrex Polymer Solutions) and Medical (Invibio Biomaterial Solutions). The Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets.

