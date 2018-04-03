Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Position Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,122.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $28.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 8,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $220,257.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shon A. Boney sold 848,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $20,972,670.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,675,428 shares of company stock valued at $43,625,763 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness.

