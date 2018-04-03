Cooper-Standard Automotive (CPS) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive (NYSE:CPS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Cooper-Standard Automotive worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard Automotive by 292.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after buying an additional 143,641 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 62,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Miguel Posada Juan Fernando De sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $591,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keith Dwayne Stephenson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $1,961,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,102. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Automotive stock opened at $120.76 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard Automotive has a twelve month low of $95.33 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2,200.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Cooper-Standard Automotive (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.01 million. Cooper-Standard Automotive had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard Automotive will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPS. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Cooper-Standard Automotive from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper-Standard Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper-Standard Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cooper-Standard Automotive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Cooper-Standard Automotive Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

