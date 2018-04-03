Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Xerox Corp (XRX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 37.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,392,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,634 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,979,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,994,000 after acquiring an additional 951,355 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Xerox by 4,628.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 823,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 806,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Xerox by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,065,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,633,000 after acquiring an additional 361,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,654,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,390,000 after acquiring an additional 320,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 140,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $4,550,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 1,161,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $40,056,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. UBS upgraded shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xerox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.72.

Xerox stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,329.50, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.19. Xerox Corp has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

