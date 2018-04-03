Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (MCK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 49,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $2,091,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.74.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 1,413 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $211,073.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $139.81 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $178.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $29,067.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.49. McKesson had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation is a healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology company. The Company provides medicines, medical products and healthcare services by partnering with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare.

