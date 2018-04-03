Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 659 Shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,118,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,854,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,634,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $710,446,000 after purchasing an additional 173,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,625,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,719,000 after purchasing an additional 233,439 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,823,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

APH opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26,311.32, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.36%.

In other Amphenol news, Director John R. Lord sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $124,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,152.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $920,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

