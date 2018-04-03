Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Reduced by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 12.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,242,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $366,731,000 after buying an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,133,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $512,473,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 88.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 143,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,490,000 after buying an additional 67,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 22.5% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.87. 773,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $207.60. The company has a market capitalization of $208,139.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.04.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total value of $7,018,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,273.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 17,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $3,308,071.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,827,025.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

