Virgin Money (LON:VM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Virgin Money (LON:VM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 305 ($4.28) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Money from GBX 370 ($5.19) to GBX 350 ($4.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Money in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 305 ($4.28) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Virgin Money in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Virgin Money to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.91) to GBX 250 ($3.51) in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 328.85 ($4.62).

LON:VM remained flat at $GBX 262.80 ($3.69) during trading hours on Monday. Virgin Money has a twelve month low of GBX 250.20 ($3.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.60 ($4.77).

In other news, insider Mark Parker sold 42,436 shares of Virgin Money stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.64), for a total transaction of £109,909.24 ($154,280.24). Also, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 83,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £217,470.48 ($305,264.57).

Virgin Money Company Profile

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc is a United Kingdom-based retail bank. The Company is engaged in the business of residential mortgages, savings and credit cards. The Company provides residential and buy-to-let mortgages and credit cards to customers across the United Kingdom. Mortgages are sold primarily through its intermediary partners and retail deposits are originated directly through its digital channel.

