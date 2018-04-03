Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,233 Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter worth $176,000.

GDI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gardner Denver to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

NYSE GDI opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6,022.96 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $38.00.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. equities research analysts expect that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Gardner Denver Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc is a global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipments and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. The Company operates through three business segments: Industry, Energy and Medical. Industry segment designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of air compression, vacuum and blower products.

